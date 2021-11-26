Mississauga Music Award-nominated indie folk collective Wilson & The Cast Aways, bring their fresh twist to a long standing folk music tradition. With a line-up of talented multi-instrumentalists, each singer/songwriters in their own right, you never know what each band member will play next: Banjos, mandolins, guitars, Irish bouzouki, and more change hands as the Cast Aways take it in turns to sing lead and harmony. Whether in their original songs or their unique arrangements of well-loved songs the band strives to share stories that ring true, even when they're completely made up.

Cover: $10