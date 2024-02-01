Winter 2024 Exhibitions Opening Reception

× Expand Visit Oakville

Join us for the opening reception of Sung Tieu’s Civic Floor at Centennial Square and then hop on the complimentary shuttle bus to Gairloch Gardens for refreshments, remarks and an exhibition walk through of Prelude with Tarik Kiswanson and Executive Director S´éamus Kealy.

Event remarks and the exhibition walk-through will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The free shuttle bus will be running between our two gallery sites, for the duration of the reception.

The schedule will be available soon on our website, shared on socials and also posted on-site at each gallery.

Learn more about the exhibition here.