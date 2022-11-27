Winter Table Garland Workshop

× Expand Oakville Galleries and artist Natalie Schiabel Winer Garland Close-Up

Working with Natalie Schiabel of Mythology Floral Art, participants in this workshop will create a winter garland table arrangement using fresh greenery, dried, seasonal fruit and candles inspired by Mythology's signature style: wild, artistic and creative colour palettes with lots of textures and unexpected results.

Natalie's extensive background in the world of architecture and fine arts influences her work as a floral designer working with colour and spatial composition. With her guidance, participants will create their own beautiful floral art with materials provided by Natalie.

Previous experience is not necessary as this programming is suitable for all levels.

18 +

Members: $204.00 / Non-members: $240.00