Winter Wildlife Detective Walk
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Each Month during 2024 Bronte Creek Provincial Park will be offering a unique workshop.
Join a Park Discovery Ranger on a guided walk - keep your eyes open for signs of wildlife - tracks, trails, and entrails. Can we figure out who left which tracks? Who was following who?
What story do the tracks tell us? A new story with every trail!
No registration required.
Park Permits are required to attend.
Inclement weather may impact program. Watch for updates on Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram.