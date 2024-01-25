Winter Wildlife Detective Walk

Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario

Each Month during 2024 Bronte Creek Provincial Park will be offering a unique workshop.

Join a Park Discovery Ranger on a guided walk - keep your eyes open for signs of wildlife - tracks, trails, and entrails. Can we figure out who left which tracks? Who was following who?

What story do the tracks tell us? A new story with every trail!

No registration required.

Park Permits are required to attend.

Inclement weather may impact program. Watch for updates on Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram.

