The Woman King - opening day

Inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries, tells the story of Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter Nawi, who together fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.