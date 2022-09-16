The Woman King - opening day

to

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries, tells the story of Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter Nawi, who together fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
905-338-6397
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Woman King - opening day - 2022-09-16 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Woman King - opening day - 2022-09-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Woman King - opening day - 2022-09-16 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Woman King - opening day - 2022-09-16 08:00:00 ical