The Ontario Tech Business and IT Student Society presents Women in the Workplace in collaboration with Women in Business and Women in IT! To celebrate International Women’s Day, Women in the Workplace highlights some female-identifying business and IT professionals through an engaging panel discussion. Join us to hear from professionals from BDC, The Treasury Board of Canada, Microsoft, Hydro One and more!

Audience: Targeted at students, but ALL are welcome (including faculty).With a Q&A period, exciting giveaways, and potential to create meaningful connections, this is not an event you want to miss. This is also a great opportunity for high school students to connect with current Ontario Tech students and find out more about the Faculty of Business and IT.