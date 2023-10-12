Women in Politics

October 12th, You are invited to gain insights from remarkable women who have chosen to dedicate themselves to public service. Discover their motivations and the journey that led them into the political arena. Hear from these exceptional women as they share their stories and experiences, serving as a source of inspiration for the next generation of prospective public servants.

Melissa Lantsman House Deputy Leader

Anna Roberts MP

Senator Salma Ataullahjan

Moderator: MP Larry Brock