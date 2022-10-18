Women's Giving Collective's Annual Person's Day Event

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation The Women's Giving Collective logo.

On Oct. 18, the Oakville Community Foundation will be hosting its annual Women's Giving Collective Person's Day Event.

Please join us on Tuesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for an evening of great food, conversation and learning with guest speaker Travis Weber.

The Women's Giving Collective is an Oakville-centric giving circle for like-minded women who are looking to make a bigger impact with their charitable offerings. The Collective has embarked on a new three-year grant commitment to the Halton Youth Collective, a program run in conjunction with the Halton Children's Aid Society.

If you need help registering or would like more information, please contact Courtney Waddell at courtney@theocf.org.