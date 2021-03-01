Women United Art Auction

Starting on March 1, 2021, United Way Halton & Hamilton's Women United will be auctioning off a number of fun and unique art pieces to bid on to raise money for those in-need throughout our local communities.

Auction art pieces have been collected from some amazing local artists, who are passionate about supporting the local community. Not only does this auction give you the chance to bid on a variety exciting art, but it gives you opportunity to create meaningful change for those who need it most.

We hope that you'll share this auction with your friends and family too! It's as simple as clicking on the "Refer Friends" button!

Follow and tag us on social media @UnitedWayHH #LocalLove #UWHH