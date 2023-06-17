WRRA picnic in the park

The WRRA picnic returns to Forster Park on Saturday June 17th, 11am - 3pm. Bring the whole family and join us for kids games, bake sale, raffle prizes, live music, book swap, hot dogs and more! There will also be a real firetruck and police car for kids to explore!

The picnic is free for everyone to attend. Some activities, such as the bake sale and hot dogs, require a fee. This is a cash-only event. Bake Sale, BBQ, and Fish Pond pricing ranges from $1 - $5 per person.

Please RSVP if you plan to join us. We look forward to seeing you!