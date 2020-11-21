YMCA Peace Week Youth Forum

Oakville Youth are invited to participate in our Peace Week Youth Forum. This youth-led initiative will feature a panel discussion and break-out rooms where youth can discuss topics that support our them of Resilience of the Human Spirit.

As related topics, the youth will explore mental health, truth & reconciliation, systemic racism and the covid-19 pandemic as examples of where resilience of the human spirit is often found, often necessary and often an intrinsic part of community building efforts in those areas.

