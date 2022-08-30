Yoga in the Park

Extending weekly yoga sessions into September!

Depending on the weather - this could end up being a meditation session ;)

Offered at no additional fee to park visitors. (after park entry).

All levels welcome for this weekly yoga practice.

Please bring a mat or towel and some water.

Dress in comfortable clothing.

Taking place around Picnic Shelter F. See map.

Participants must obtain and display a valid park permit.

**any cancellations or changes will be announced via Stacey's Instagram account @karmabhaktiyoga (stories)

Connect with Stacey