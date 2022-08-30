Yoga in the Park
Enjoy an hour of Yoga outdoors in Bronte Creek Provincial Park
to
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Extending weekly yoga sessions into September!
Depending on the weather - this could end up being a meditation session ;)
Offered at no additional fee to park visitors. (after park entry).
All levels welcome for this weekly yoga practice.
Please bring a mat or towel and some water.
Dress in comfortable clothing.
Taking place around Picnic Shelter F. See map.
Participants must obtain and display a valid park permit.
**any cancellations or changes will be announced via Stacey's Instagram account @karmabhaktiyoga (stories)