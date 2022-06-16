Young Leaders for Ukraine Fundraising Gala

× Expand Tetiana Shyshkina on Unsplash

Organized and hosted by the Canadian Young Leaders Coalition (CYLC), Young Leaders for Ukraine is a fundraising gala dinner designed to rally Oakville and the GTA to support the Ukrainian people and Canada's vibrant Ukrainian community.

Ukrainians are fighting to defend and uphold our shared values: peace, freedom and democracy. Ukraine and its culture must be preserved - Ukraine must win this war.

The CYLC assures guests that 100% of the profits generated through ticket sales for this event and 100% of any financial contribution raised through our assistance portal will go to helping Ukrainians in their time of need.

The CYLC is pleased to announce that various VIPs will attend our dinner, including the Consul General of Ukraine, international business leaders, multiple community advocates, and more!

We ask that you, your family and your friends join us for what will undoubtedly be a memorable and entertaining evening!

Our event will be from 6 PM - 10:30 PM and will feature a cash bar.

To further align with the purpose of this event, we ask that guests coordinate their formal attire with the national colours of Ukraine (blues and/or yellows).