You are invited to the final round of our annual Youth Concerto Competition this Sunday. It is an exciting opportunity to hear the outstanding young talent that our region has to offer - before they get famous!

Many of our previous Concerto Competition winners have moved on to the most renowned music programs in the world, and joined us to play their winning concerto from Juilliard (New York City), the Curtis Institute (Philadelphia) or the Royal Academy of Music (London, England). You can hear this year's finalists

this Sunday, May 14

from 2 to 5 pm

at Merriam House of Music, 2359 Bristol Circle, Mississauga

We look forward to seeing you. Admission is free - the experience will be priceless!

And if you think we're exaggerating, have a look at our finalists' performances from the first round (see list below). We couldn't be happier that the GTA continues to bring forth such excellent young musicians.

Alannah Beauparlant (voice)

Ryan Huang (piano)

Vanessa Yu (piano)

Frederick Huang (piano)

Aidan Leung (piano)

Grace van der Sloot (viola)

Terrence Wu (piano)

Kathryn Johnston (voice)

Justin Saulnier (violin)

Kevin Song (clarinet)

Michelle Yeh (piano)

Kevin Wang (piano)

Danita Zhang (piano)