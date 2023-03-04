The Zodiac Trio “Portraits of the Americas”

St. Jude's Anglican Church 160 William Street, Oakville, Ontario

St. Jude’s Celebration of the Arts presents The Zodiac Trio performing “Portraits of the Americas.” Music spanning the American continent, including Piazzolla, Gershwin, Arturo Marquez, Benny Goodman, David Baker and Peter Schickele.

France’s The Zodiac Trio – clarinet, violin & piano – is a multinational ensemble based in France & New York City, which brings finesse, humour and uncommon energy to programs of reimagined classics and stunning new works.

The group has been praised for their “impeccable technique” (Fanfare Magazine), "remarkable musicality of rare intensity" (La Tribune, France), “seemingly effortless ease” (San Angelo Standard Times), “truly exceptional and sublime talent” (Nice-Matin, France); and declared by the French newspaper La Marseillaise as “one the best chamber ensembles of its generation.”

