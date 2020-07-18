Everywhere You Don’t Belong: Book Review

Originally from England, she has always loved the written word, enjoying a career as a reporter at the Hamilton Spectator and finally becoming a published author.A founding member of a local book club Kate is always on the search for that perfect read and believes, as does Stephen King, that “Books are a uniquely portable magic.”

Every now and then a book comes along at exactly the right time, in this case what it is like to grow up poor and black in a tough part of town at this moment in American history. Everywhere You Don’t Belong is also witty and darkly irreverent.

We meet Claude McKay Love as a small boy, newly deserted by his parents and left in the care of his civil rights-era grandmother and her gay male friend. To say life is bewildering for this young black boy growing up in a poor part of Chicago’s South Shore is putting it mildly. Claude is not a tough guy but a gentle soul whose ‘tough love’ Grandma steers him away him from local gang violence and convinces him to stay in school. He is a kid who cries easily, loves his friends and is distraught when police shoot and kill a friend who had been seen entering a neighbourhood house. The ‘intruder’ had been asked to feed the cats while the owners were away.

This is author Gabriel Bump’s first novel. A young African American writer also from South Shore Chicago, Bump received his Master of Fine Arts in Fiction from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He has already earned his place as a writer to watch with pieces in Slam magazine, the Huffington Post and the Springhouse Journal among others and was awarded the 2016 Deborah Slosberg Memorial Award for Fiction.

Everywhere You Don’t Belong is a quick read, with a narrative that races along taking the reader on a helter-skelter journey, bringing you to tears one moment and having you laughing out loud the next. And keep an eye out for the sly innuendo of ‘cars dodged the potholes with grace’ and the perceptive and deeply sad comment that ‘society doesn’t want (African Americans) to go anywhere’

Jump wholeheartedly into this fast-paced coming-of-age novel, and it will take you behind the television clips, the anti-racism marches and the police brutality and give you glimpses of the poverty, but also the love and loyalty of a community under siege.

