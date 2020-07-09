Face masks will soon be mandatory accessories in Oakville

Kim Arnott is a graduate of McMaster University and Sheridan College’s journalism program, her reporting has appeared in dozens of daily and community newspapers, magazines and specialty publications over the last two decades.

Town council has opted to make face masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces, citing public support for such a move.

Councillors voted unanimously to mandate the masks, either through an anticipated regional bylaw to be passed next week, or through an Oakville bylaw if a region-wide move fails.

Either way, employees and shoppers will be required to don a defined mask or face covering in stores, places of worship and other public spaces by about July 23.

The decision was made at a special virtual meeting of council held on July 8.

The move comes despite last week’s advice from Halton’s medical officer of health that making face masks mandatory is unnecessary given the region’s low number of active cases and ample capacity in the healthcare system.

Ward 6 councillor Tom Adams said he anticipates a region-wide mandatory mask bylaw, modelled on the one adopted in Toronto, will be approved at a meeting of Halton council on July 15.

Adams, who moved the motion for mandatory masks, said a regional approach and an adoption of similar rules across the GTA will provide consistency and minimize public confusion.

The rules provide exceptions for children under 2, people who cannot don masks for health-related reasons, and locations such as child-care centres and schools.

Masks or face-coverings are already required on Oakville Transit, as of July 2.

Public support cited for making masks mandatory

Several councillors justified the mandatory mask rule based on public support.

Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar said he has received over 300 emails on the subject, with about 90 per cent in favour of mandating face coverings.

“To me, that’s a pretty strong indication that the people of Oakville want this to be done and they want it now,” he said.

Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall agreed, saying, “The overwhelming message from residents has been, ‘Put this in place now’.”

Despite that, the only two members of the public to address council urged against the move.

One spoke of her personal inability to wear a face mask without impacting her health. She also noted scientific evidence questioning the effectiveness of masks.

The other delegation noted that a recent traced outbreak in Kingston found all cases resulted from close, prolonged contact, not “casual indoor contact” that would come from passing someone in a grocery store.

Enforcement difficult

While most councillors offered nothing but complete enthusiasm for masks, words of caution came from Ward 1 councillor Beth Robertson and Mayor Rob Burton.

Noting the value of giving people notice of the upcoming rule change, Burton reminded councillors of the town’s relative safety.

“We’re not in a situation of urgent threat,” he said. “Our hospitals are empty of COVID cases. Our infection rate is extremely low. We’ve gotten here and flattened the curve with voluntary cooperation from the vast majority of our community.”

He also suggested that enforcement of the bylaw will be difficult.

The phone line in place to allow people to register COVID-related complaints about others will remain operational.

Councillor fears divisiveness and judgement

Robertson said she prefers voluntary cooperation over mandated face masks but decided to support the motion because of the fear she heard from many people about their safety in public places.

But Robertson also expressed concern about the divisiveness of the requirement and the harsh judgement people are expressing toward those not wearing masks.

She urged people to be kind to one another and “assume that people who do not wear a mask have a reason and that’s their reason.”

