Facebook and Meta officially block Oakville News

In response to Canada's bill C-18, the Online News Act, Oakville News has now been blocked from sharing its news content on multiple social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Below is a statement from the editorial staff of Oakville News.

Original message, 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023:

Effective immediately, Meta (including Facebook) has blocked all access for Oakville News to write or publish on all social media platforms.

Until further notice, Oakville News will no longer be publishing links to our stories on Facebook and Instagram. For continued access, please visit our website directly.

Once per day, in the late afternoon, a member of the Oakville News staff will post a list of the day’s headlines here in our private Facebook group, so you know what stories we’ve published today.

Thank you to all of our readers through this period of change with Oakville News - we are grateful for your readership and supporting our work to make Oakville a great place to live.

We can't keep Oakville News free for those who can't afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation