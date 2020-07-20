False Fire Alarm Results in Injury & Criminal Negligence Charges

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

​In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 18, 2020, Halton Regional police responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex on Churchill Avenue in Oakville. Churchill runs between the North East Service Road and Leighland Avenue just west of Oakville Place.

The fire alarm had been pulled and an extinguisher had been deployed on the second floor causing tenants to fear for their safety. As a result, several occupants were evacuated and a woman was injured after jumping from the second storey.

After investigating the incident further, Halton Regional Police officers determined that at no point was there a fire in the building. Police located and arrested the male responsible for pulling the fire alarm and deploying the extinguisher. He was found near the apartment building.

A 51 year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with:

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm

Mischief

Fail to comply with a Probation Order

The suspect was held pending a bail hearing.

How to provide a witness statement

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Constable Kim Newton at Halton Regional Police Service 2 District (Oakville) 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can submit tips to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, Fail to comply with a Probation Order, Halton Regional Police, Mischief