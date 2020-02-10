Family Day 2020 Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Family Day 2020 celebration takes place on Monday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Oakville, the day is packed with free activities and special events for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Family Day 2020 Activities

Try out Bollywood Dancing, Yoga, Beach Ball Volleyball, Karate, Basketball, Sportball, Line Dancing, Kickboxing, Badminton, Rock Climbing, Table Tennis, Squash, Golf, Pickleball, Lacrosse

Make a craft, arrange flowers, build a robot, carve soap, develop a cartoon

Have your face painted

Explore a Fire Truck

Watch a Synchronized Skating demonstration by Skate Oakville

Visit the Oakville Museum to learn about local history

Enjoy Storytime at select Oakville Public Library branches

Get their picture taken on a Zamboni at River Oaks and Glen Abbey community centres and Joshua’s Creek Arenas

Cheer on the Oakville Blades play the Burlington Cougars at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

Swimming and skating for free at participating pools and arenas

The DuffleBag Theatre Company will also present Beauty and the Beast at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance at oakvillecentre.ca or by calling 905-815-2021. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for just $5.

Be entertained by the Oakville Improv Theatre Group, High Rendition Jazz, Suzuki Chamber Festival

Oakville Galleries will be offering a hands-on art workshop with Izzy Powis.

Bronte Creek Provincial Park will have a host of activities taking place in the Nature Centre, and the Children’s Farm and Play-Barn will be open. The cost to get into the park is $18.00 per car.

These are just some of the activities that are taking place. For a full list of Town sponsored event, visit oakville.ca.

Family Day 2020 locations:

Food

If you are hungry, Domino’s Pizza and beverages will be available for purchase from Iroquois Ridge, Trafalgar Park, QE Park, Glen Abbey and River Oaks community centres, and Joshua’s Creek Arenas. All proceeds from pizza sales will go to the town’s Recreation Connection Fund helping families in need participate in recreation programs.

At the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Puckz Pub and will be open.

Parking and Transit

Sometimes parking can be at a premium at certain locations, so an option is to hop on Oakville Transit. Oakville Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule, therefore buses will operate from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Shopping, cafes and restaurants

Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village are all designated as tourist destinations, so there shops, cafes and restaurants are allowed to operate. However, if you are planning to frequent a particular location, it is best that you contact them first to ensure they are open.

Town facilities closed for Family Day 2020

Town Hall

Nottinghill Youth Centre

Kinoak Arena

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Centennial Pool

White Oaks Pool

Central Branch Library

Clearview Branch Library

White Oaks Branch Library

Woodside Branch Library

Sixteen Mile Branch Library

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre Library book drop-off

Maple Grove Arena

300 Church Street parking garage

This annual Family Day tradition of promoting the benefits of active, healthy lifestyles organized by the Town of Oakville is sponsored by Genworth Canada.

