Family Day 2020 Events in Oakville

By Nolan A Machan
Monday, February 10, 2020 4:00 pm · 0 Comments
Family Day 2020 celebration takes place on Monday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Oakville, the day is packed with free activities and special events for all ages and abilities to enjoy.
Cheer on the Oakville Blades play the Burlington Cougars at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex
These are just some of the activities that are taking place. For a full list of Town sponsored event, visit oakville.ca.
If you are hungry, Domino’s Pizza and beverages will be available for purchase from Iroquois Ridge, Trafalgar Park, QE Park, Glen Abbey and River Oaks community centres, and Joshua’s Creek Arenas. All proceeds from pizza sales will go to the town’s Recreation Connection Fund helping families in need participate in recreation programs.
At the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Puckz Pub and will be open.
Sometimes parking can be at a premium at certain locations, so an option is to hop on Oakville Transit. Oakville Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule, therefore buses will operate from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village are all designated as tourist destinations, so there shops, cafes and restaurants are allowed to operate. However, if you are planning to frequent a particular location, it is best that you contact them first to ensure they are open.
This annual Family Day tradition of promoting the benefits of active, healthy lifestyles organized by the Town of Oakville is sponsored by Genworth Canada.
