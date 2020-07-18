Fatal Affair has Fatal Flaws: Movie Review

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

If there’s one genre Netflix has in greater abundance than any other, it’s cheap dramas like Fatal Affair. It’s a thriller without the thrills, filled with characters with no base motivations other than doing what the script tells them to do.

Ellie (Nia Long) and her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) are now empty nesters, moving to their new house outside San Fransisco. Ellie is trying to fix her marriage after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps).

She soon learns, however, David is possibly more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized. And after the first 20 minutes of them kissing in a nightclub bathroom, the rest of the film surrounds David’s unhealthy (and boring) pursuit of Ellie.

Omar Epps’ David is a wildly flat and inconsistent character. His physical acting choices are so stiff. But the script doesn’t help answers any questions: Why is he so obsessed with his behaviours – and Ellie? There’s no foundation for his actions, and it makes him a shallow, uninteresting villain.

That same stiffness and hard, static tone exists throughout most of the movie. Even little tasks are done unconvincingly and clearly for a b-roll camera shot. It’s hard to feel the suspense of a thriller if the actors don’t feel the pressure themselves.

Some examples are shots of slicing zucchini for dinner or half-hearted dancing. These are moments of simple joy in life, yet it looks like nobody cares. (This doesn’t even include several gratuitous sex scenes where the actors look bored spending time together.)

There’s no sense of commitment

But the worst lack of commitment is a pointless scene halfway through, when David is sneaking around Ellie’s house. It’s the middle of the night, and we see a close-up on a knife block.

The camera shot, jarring music, and anger in David’s eyes lead us to suspect he’s going to try and hurt the character that just arrived, yes? Nope. Just as quickly as David decides to attack someone for no reason, he backs down even faster – and still without any reason for wanting to hurt them in the first place.

One brief positive note is Stephen Bishop’s Marcus – he’s the sole actor with a convincing concentration. His scenes far outshine those of the others.

This isn’t director/writer Peter Sullivan’s first bomb on Netflix, nor his first “psychological thriller” that turns out to be a dud. He did Secret Obsession last summer, and somehow Fatal Affair is even worse.

Without character motivations or an explanation behind a conflict, drama isn’t interesting to watch. That’s Fatal Affair’s fatal flaw. There’s no compelling reason to be thrilled by this un-thrilling affair.

Fatal Affair

3 out of 10

14A, 1hr 29mins

Thriller Romance Drama.

Written and Directed by Peter Sullivan.

Starring Nia Long, Omar Epps and Stephen Bishop.

Now available to stream on Netflix for subscribers.

