Fatal Motorcycle Accident at Trafalgar and QEW

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Halton Regional Police Service responded to a fatal motorcycle accident near the QEW yesterday afternoon. Police were notified of a motor vehicle collision at approximately 2:13pm on the 1st of July, 2020.

The incident was located at Trafalgar Rd and the QEW in the Town of Oakville. Halton Police’s initial investigation indicated that a motorcycle was travelling southbound on Trafalgar Road when the rider lost control and the motorcycle left the roadway. The 33 year old rider was transported to Hamilton General Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken care of the investigation. Any new witnesses should also call Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.

No details are yet known about the motorcycle involved or specific injuries sustained by the victim. This is a developing story.

Learn more about yesterday’s fatal motorcycle accident incident online here.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Halton Regional Police Service, Hamilton General Hospital, Motorcycle Accident, QEW, Town of Oakville, Trafalgar Road