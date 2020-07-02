Fatal Motorcycle Accident at Trafalgar and QEW

By Tyler Collins
Thursday, July 2, 2020 1:30 pm · 0 Comments
Halton Regional Police Service responded to a fatal motorcycle accident near the QEW yesterday afternoon. Police were notified of a motor vehicle collision at approximately 2:13pm on the 1st of July, 2020.
The incident was located at Trafalgar Rd and the QEW in the Town of Oakville. Halton Police’s initial investigation indicated that a motorcycle was travelling southbound on Trafalgar Road when the rider lost control and the motorcycle left the roadway. The 33 year old rider was transported to Hamilton General Hospital and later died from his injuries.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken care of the investigation. Any new witnesses should also call Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.
No details are yet known about the motorcycle involved or specific injuries sustained by the victim. This is a developing story.
