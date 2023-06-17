Last-minute Father's Day gifts that don't suck

× Expand Unsplash

Dads tend to do a lot of the little things that go unnoticed like making sure the yard looks better that the next door neighbours', and making sure everyone gets where they need to be on time, even when that means missing the big game.

To thank dad, and make sure he genuinely feels appreciated, we've put together a list of local nearby businesses offering experiences that Dad surely won't forget.

Perhaps the dad in your household is more of the type to seek adventure, or he's the type who loves golf, or gadgets, maybe he's an artist. We've got something for every dad.

Burloak Indoor Golf

Whether you are looking to learn from one of our 10 PGA instructors, play golf in our dedicated Trackman Simulator Bays, or work on your short game in our 1200 sq. ft. short game area - our focus is to provide the best experience no matter what brings you to Burloak Indoor Golf.

Goldwyn and Sons

Your father may say he doesn't want anything for Father's Day, but you can be his favorite child by gifting him with the one thing he'll remember for the rest of his life - The Albin, the complete Goldwyn & Son's grooming experience by Oakville's iconic bar and barbershop - details found on www.goldwynandsons.com/fathers-day.

iFly Oakville

Allow dad to experience the feeling of flight without ever having to leave town, iFly Oakville operate with one set goal: "To deliver the dream of flight to everyone."

GoFloat Burlington

Dads are always doing way too much and never seem to be able to take a break, so CHALLENGE him to do absolutely nothing and experience total relaxation through float therapy with our Dad's Day Off Challenge 2-float pack special which is only available to readers of OakvilleNews!

Elu Saunas and Cold Tubs

Conveniently located at 4th Line and Speers, Elu Saunas and Cold Tubs offer access to one of the latest trends in wellness; Heat and Cold Exposure, dedicated to helping you live an optimal life.

Strengthen your body and sharpen your mind while reducing inflammation, improving your sleep, increasing your metabolism & fat loss, fortifying your immune system, reducing stress, increasing endorphins and stimulating hormones. Check out their website here.