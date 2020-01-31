February 1st thru 2nd Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from February 1st thru 2nd? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: February 1st thru 2nd

Oakville Events: Saturday, February 1st

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a high of plus 1.

Night: Overcast with a chance of flurries. The temperature drops to a low of minus 4.

Wind speed: 10 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees.

Possibility of precipitation: 10 to 60 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Collingwood Colts: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm



Overcoming Adversity: Humboldt Bronco Bus Crash Survivor: Glen Abbey United Church: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Oakville Symphony - Romantic Fantasy: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Rootbone: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, February 2nd

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Primarily cloudy with a chance of snow and a high of plus 3.

Night-time: Mainly cloudy and a low of plus 4.

Wind speed: 15 to 60 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees.

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Symphony - Romantic Fantasy: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from February 1st thru 2nd. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

