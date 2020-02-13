February 2020 Long Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you for the February 2020 Long Weekend in Oakville.? It starts with Valentine’s Day and concludes with Family Day?

You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you.We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing your long weekend!

Oakville Events for the February 2020 Long Weekend

Oakville Events: Friday, February 14th – Valentine’s Day

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Primarily sunny and a high of minus 7.

Night-time: Clear skies with just a few clouds and a low of minus 15.

Wind speed: 5 to 15 km/h creating a windchill effect of 7 degrees.

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 per cent



Valentine's Day: All Day



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Craft Activity for Newcomer Children: The Centre for Education and Training: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Blood Donor Clinic: Town Hall: 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Georgetown Raiders: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm



Stars of Mars: Sheridan College: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Cabaret - Musical: Sheridan College: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Theatresports Tournament Game 10: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm



Webber Brothers' Duo: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, February 15th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny in the morning but by late afternoon the clouds roll in. The forecasted high is minus 2.

Night: Overcast with snow and a low of minus 4.

Wind speed: 15 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees.

Possibility of precipitation: 20 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Dog Man: The Musical: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm



Stars of Mars - Musical: Sheridan College: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Aurora Tigers: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm



Stars of Mars: Sheridan College: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Cabaret - Musical: Sheridan College: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



The Webbers Brothers' Band: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, February 16th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with some snow and a high of zero.

Night-time: Overcast with some snow and a low of minus 10.

Wind speed: 15 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees.

Possibility of Precipitation: 30 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Literary Cafe: Carole Giangrande: Oakville Public Library, Central Branch: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Stars of Mars - Musical: Sheridan College: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





Oakville Events: Monday, February 17th – Family Day

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a high of minus 2.

Night-time: Mainly cloudy with the possibility of snow and a low of minus 2.

Wind speed: 5 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees.

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 per cent



Family Day 2020: All Day



Town of Oakville Facilities - Closed: All Day



Oakville Transit - Senior Ride for Free: 6:00 am - 12:00 pm



Bronte Village - Open: Bronte Village: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm



Downtown Oakville - Open: Downtown Oakville: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm



Kerr Village - Open: Kerr Village: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm



Oakville Transit: Holiday Service: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm



Bronte Creek Provincial Park Family Day Activities: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm



OSC - Family Day Soccer: Pine Glen Soccer: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm



YMCA - Open: Oakville YMCA: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm



Dufflebag Theatre's Beauty and the Beast: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 10:00 am - 11:15 am



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Town of Oakville Family Day Activities: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Burlington Cougars: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm



Dufflebag Theatre's Beauty and the Beast: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm



Family Art Workshop with Izzy Powis: Gairloch Gardens: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Open Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting: St. Jude's Anglican Church: 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm





There are lots of events to take part in for the February 2020 Long Weekend. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

