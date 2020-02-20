February 21st thru 23rd Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Just one more month until we usher in spring.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from February 21st thru 23rd? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

According to the weather forecasts we are in for a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures several degrees above the freezing mark during the day.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: February 21st thru 23rd

Oakville Events: Friday, February 21st

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny and a high of plus 1.

Night-time: A few clouds and a low of minus 4.

Wind speed: 20 to 60 km/h creating a windchill effect of 7 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 10 per cent



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Taste of Oakville 2020: Downtown Oakville : 11:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Trafalgar Township Historical Society Open: Palermo School House: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm



Fresh Perspective Photo Exhibit - opening: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Artistics Collective - IDEA MTG: IDYVO Gallery: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Teen Night at the Y: Oakville YMCA: 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm



Heavy Hearts, Bitter Bones, Nightwell & desmo: Less Than Level: 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm



Stars of Mars: Sheridan College: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Cabaret - Musical: Sheridan College: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Caroline Wiles: Moonshine Cafe: 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, February 22nd

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of plus 3

Night: Party cloudy with a low of minus 2

Wind speed: 15 to 50 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 20 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Horticultural Meeting: Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre: 8:30 am - 12:00 pm



Peace of Minds Yogathon for Schizophrenia Society: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Taste of Oakville 2020: Downtown Oakville : 11:00 am - 9:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Art Hive Open Studio - Black History Month: Oakville Museum: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Stars of Mars - Musical: Sheridan College: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Oakville Coldest Night of the Year Walk: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm



British India Fusion: Knights of Columbus Hall: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Sounds of Love & Hope Concert: St. John's United Church: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm



PWHPA: Team Jenner vs Team Fast: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm



Mardi Gras with Loco Zydeco: Moonshine Cafe: 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm



Stars of Mars: Sheridan College: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Cabaret - Musical: Sheridan College: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Okavango African Orchestra: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm



Fundraiser for Australian Fire Wildlife Rescue: Pic-A-Deli Restaurant: 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, February 23rd

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 6

Night-time: Partly cloudy with a low of minus 1

Wind speed: 20 to 45 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 10 to 20 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Seedy Sunday: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Taste of Oakville 2020: Downtown Oakville : 11:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



CMC Benefit Concert: Oakville Arts Studio: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Stars of Mars - Musical: Sheridan College: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



“A Night of Stage and Screen” - Intrada Brass: St. Paul's United Church: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm



Oakville Improv Night: Moonshine Cafe: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from February 21st thru 23rd. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

