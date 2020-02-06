February 7th thru 9th Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from February 7th thru 9th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

According to the weather forecasts we are in for a truly winter weekend: cold winds, snow with a little sunshine mixed in. It will be colder than we’ve had it, but you’ll still be able to enjoy being outside.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: February 7th thru 9th

Oakville Events: Friday, February 7th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a chance of snow and a high of minus 3.

Night-time: Mainly cloudy and a low of minus 13.

Wind speed: 25 to 45 km/h creating a windchill effect of 7 degrees.

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 to 40 per cent



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



How to Start your Own Business in Canada for Newcomers: The Centre for Education and Training: 9:30 am - 11:00 am



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Whitby Fury: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm



Steve Marriner Solo: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, February 8th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of minus 6.

Night: Scattered clouds with a low of minus 10.

Wind speed: 2 to 25 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees.

Possibility of precipitation: 10 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Wellington Dukes: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Raise the Roof with Paul James for Charterability: Oakville Power Boat Club: 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm



VC2: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm



Abbey Road: 50th Anniversary: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, February 9th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds allows the sun to come out. The high reaches minus 1.

Night-time: Mainly cloudy with snow and a low of minus 2.

Wind speed: 5 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees.

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 to 80 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Parkinson's Revolution Oakville: Spinco: 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm



92nd Academy Awards Screening: Film.ca Cinemas: 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from February 7th thru 9th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

