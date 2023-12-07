Final batch of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits available from Oakville Chamber

× Expand Rapid Tests

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce has one last small batch of free Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits available to anyone in the community who would have use for them.

Members of the community can pick up kits on Wednesday, Dec. 13 between the hours of 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. from the Oakville Chamber office 700 Kerr Street, Suite 200, Oakville.

These tests will be available first-come, first-served and while supplies last. The expiry date on the kits is January 2024.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Oakville Chamber has been proud to participate in a Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test Kit distribution program run by the Ministry of Health, targeting local small to medium-sized businesses, giving them access to free test kits for their workplaces, adding a layer of protection & reassurance for their employees working throughout the pandemic.

To date, the Oakville Chamber has distributed approximately 215,000 kits to these businesses.

Have questions? Please contact us at info@oakvillechamber.com or 905-845-6613.

