First Case of Rabies found in Bronte Bat

On Friday, Halton Region confirmed that the first case of rabies was found in a bat located along Creek Path Wood Trail in Oakville. The Health Department are advising that any person who came into contact with this infected bat to call 311.

Creek Path Trail runs parallel to Great Lake Boulevard from Creek Path Avenue up to Rebecca Street in the community of Bronte.

“Halton Region Public Health is reminding residents to avoid all contact with bats and other wild animals,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “Anyone who comes in physical contact with a bat or other wild animal should seek medical attention immediately and contact Halton Region Public Health.”

Rabies is a viral disease that causes severe damage to the brain and spinal cord, and if untreated before symptoms appear can lead to death. The virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or scratch. Rabies illness in humans can be prevented by the use of a rabies vaccine, which is extremely effective, but only if it is administered before symptoms occur.

It is not always possible to identify if a bat has rabies, however rabid bats may move slowly, lose the ability to fly, remain active during daylight hours or be unresponsive to loud noises.

There are a number of things you can do to protect your family and pets:

Seek medical attention immediately if you come in contact with a raccoon, skunk, bat or other potentially rabid animal.

Report all animal bites or scratches to Halton Region Public Health.

Warn your children to stay away from any wild, stray or aggressive animals.

Do not feed or keep wild animals as pets.

Do not touch dead or sick animals.

Make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Keep your pet on a leash when off your property.

Have your pet seen by a veterinarian if it has come in contact with a raccoon or other wild animal.

For more information on rabies, visit halton.ca or contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311.

Halton Region Health Department, May 29 2020, Rabies