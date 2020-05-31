First Case of Rabies found in Bronte Bat

By Oakville News
Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:47 am · 0 Comments
On Friday, Halton Region confirmed that the first case of rabies was found in a bat located along Creek Path Wood Trail in Oakville. The Health Department are advising that any person who came into contact with this infected bat to call 311.
Creek Path Trail runs parallel to Great Lake Boulevard from Creek Path Avenue up to Rebecca Street in the community of Bronte.
“Halton Region Public Health is reminding residents to avoid all contact with bats and other wild animals,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “Anyone who comes in physical contact with a bat or other wild animal should seek medical attention immediately and contact Halton Region Public Health.”
Rabies is a viral disease that causes severe damage to the brain and spinal cord, and if untreated before symptoms appear can lead to death. The virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or scratch. Rabies illness in humans can be prevented by the use of a rabies vaccine, which is extremely effective, but only if it is administered before symptoms occur.
It is not always possible to identify if a bat has rabies, however rabid bats may move slowly, lose the ability to fly, remain active during daylight hours or be unresponsive to loud noises.
There are a number of things you can do to protect your family and pets:
For more information on rabies, visit halton.ca or contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311.