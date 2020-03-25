First Oakville resident hospitalized for COVID-19 at OTMH

Advertisement

Halton’s 15th confirmed positive case of COVID-19 is an Oakville resident who travelled while experiencing symptoms. The individual experienced the onset of symptoms on March 15, 2020, and then took two flights on March 19: Melaka, Spain to Amsterdam (Flight KL2648; KLM) and Amsterdam to Toronto (Flight KLM695; KLM). On March 21, the individual presented herself for testing at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital where she is currently in isolation. Those who have travelled on any of the above-mentioned flights need to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of the flight, and call their local public health authority if they become symptomatic.

As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the hospital took all precautions, including testing in an isolated environment with all necessary personal protective equipment. Halton Region Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

“I want to remind residents of the importance of practising physical distancing, self-isolating and self-monitoring as appropriate to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “We need to take COVID-19 seriously and take immediate action to protect all Halton residents including those who are most vulnerable in our community, as well as our first responders and healthcare workers.”

“We want to reassure our communities that our highly trained staff and physicians are prepared and take all safety measures to protect and care for patients and each other. These are unprecedented times and we are tremendously grateful to our healthcare teams for their response to this pandemic,” said Denise Hardenne, President & CEO, Halton Healthcare. “We want to thank everyone for practicing physical distancing and staying home to support our healthcare workers and those most vulnerable in our communities.”

Halton Region Public Health and health care partners continue to focus on those most at risk of COVID-19. Our current priority is to hear from the following people who have symptoms:

those aged 60 and over;

those with pre-existing medical conditions;

those who have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19;

those living or working in a health-care or long-term care setting or institution; or

First Nation community members living on-reserve.

Residents must have an appointment to attend an Assessment Centre. Those with symptoms that meet one of the criteria above are asked to use Ontario’s Self-Assessment Tool to see if they need to seek further care. If you need further assistance, call 311. Residents without symptoms are not being tested at this time. Those with mild symptoms that do not meet the criteria above are asked to self-isolate for 14 days, or until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours, whichever is longer. Please do not contact Public Health. Residents with severe symptoms are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to follow the recommendations from Public Health:

stay home as much as possible, especially when ill;

cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve;

wash hands frequently with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

practise physical distancing;

do your best to keep at least two metres away from others;

if you are able, avoid all non-essential activity recommended and declared by the province;

avoid all non-essential travel until further notice; and

if you have travelled, please stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days from when you return home.

There are a number of ways that residents can help protect themselves and their loved ones; the best way is to stay informed. For more information on COVID-19 including confirmed cases in Halton, symptoms, risks and when to contact Halton Region Public Health, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Amsterdam, Covid 19, Female, Flight KL2648, Flight KLM695, Hospitalization, KLM, March 19 2020, March 21 2020, March 25 2020, Melaka, Netherlands, Oakville Resident, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Spain, Woman