First human case of West Nile virus in Halton resident

By Halton Region
Saturday, August 8, 2020 9:30 am · 0 Comments
A Halton resident has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). This is the first human case for Halton Region this year.
“Until the fall frost, Halton residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites and remove mosquito breeding sites,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.
“While 80 per cent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms, others will have West Nile fever consisting of fever, headache, muscle ache and a rash. These symptoms are very similar to illnesses such as COVID-19, so it is important for residents who are concerned or experiencing symptoms, to seek medical assessment.”
Oakville News confirmed last week there are WNV positive mosquitos in Oakville. The location of today’s positive case is unknown.
Dr. Meghani also says “Halton Region Public Health works diligently to reduce the risk of West Nile virus in our community. We do this through both education and preventative programs such as larviciding.”
Residents are encouraged to take the following steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:
As part of its ongoing West Nile virus surveillance and larviciding program, Halton Region Public Health staff continue several measures. Some are monitoring areas of standing water, eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites and apply larvicide when mosquito larvae is found during Regional monitoring and surveillance.
For more information on the Region’s program to slow West nile virus in Halton, visit halton.ca.
coronavirus, Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton, Halton Region, Health, News, Oakville, Safety, West Nile Virus