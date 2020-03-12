First Oakville COVID-19 Case confirmed

Advertisement

On March 12, 2020, Dr. David Williams, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Medical Officer of Health for Halton Region confirmed the first Oakville COVID-19 case and the second case in Halton Region.

First Oakville COVID-19 Case Information

The first Oakville COVID-19 Case is 40 year-old woman. She returned from Colorado earlier this month and the symptoms started to show on March 7. On March 10 she went to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington for testing.

As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the hospital took all precautions, including testing in an isolated environment with all necessary personal protective equipment. On March 11 she was notified of her positive test result and is now self-isolating at home.

The individual also has recent travel history to Costa Rica. It has been determined that she had mild symptoms on flights from Toronto to Liberia, Costa Rica (Flight 2644; WestJet) on March 7 and then Liberia, Costa Rica to Toronto (Flight 2643; WestJet) on March 9, 2020. For the passengers on these flights, we are asking them to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and should they develop symptoms, isolate immediately and report themselves to their local public health unit.

Halton Region Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

“I would like to reassure residents that the risk in our community remains low at this time and we are working to identify known contacts and assess any potential health risk,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Medical Officer of Health.

“When the individual came to Joseph Brant Hospital for testing, it was completed in an isolated environment, with our care team following all infection prevention protocols and procedures,” said Eric Vandewall, President and Chief Executive Officer at Joseph Brant Hospital. “Our hospital is taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients, our visitors and our physicians and staff safe.”

Contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311, 905-825-6000 or toll free at 1-866-442-5866 if you have a fever OR cough OR breathing difficulty AND any of the following:

travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness; or

close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19; or

close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within 14 days prior to their illness onset.

The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 is to:

stay home when ill;

cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve;

wash hands with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub; and

clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources. For more information on COVID-19 including symptoms, risk and when to contact Halton Region Public Health, please visit halton.ca/coronavirus. To get the latest information on cases in Ontario and to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19, please visit ontario.ca/coronavirus.

