First Oakville Long-Term Care Home declared Covid-19 Outbreak

On April 3, Dr. Meghani notified Regional Council that Public Health had declared an outbreak at Post Inn Village in Oakville after we were advised that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. On April 5, Dr. Meghani notified Regional Council that Public Health had declared an outbreak at Allendale Long-Term Care Home in Milton after an employee also tested positive for COVID-19.

Communications to residents, families and staff occurred over the weekend.

These outbreaks follow the previous weeks’ outbreaks at Georgetown’s Mountainview and Amica retirement residences.

Outbreak management procedures are in place at all of these homes and residents are being closely monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Should symptoms arise, families will be contacted immediately.

We understand that this is a stressful time for the families of residents and we are dedicated to the health and well-being of all residents and staff.

Halton Region Public Health runs three accredited, non-profit long-term care homes: Allendale in Milton, Creek Way Village in Burlington and Post Inn Village in Oakville.

To provide a safe and secure environment for all residents, Halton Region long-term care homes currently restrict entry of non-essential visitors.

The Region follows all Ministry of Health directives for COVID-19 and is ensuring infection prevention best practices to reduce the risk of infection in our homes.

Halton Region’s long-term care homes take a number of other measures to protect residents and staff, such as:

enhanced cleaning and disinfecting;

active screening of anyone who enters the home (including staff, new admissions, etc.);

using personal protective equipment when necessary;

maintaining physical distancing (social distancing) between staff; and

ensuring proper hand hygiene.

• If a resident starts to show symptoms of COVID-19, he/she will be isolated immediately.

• Halton Region has also been communicating with families of residents and all staff members about the current COVID-19 situation.

