First Oakville Long-Term Care Home declared Covid-19 Outbreak

By Rob Burton
Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:35 am · 0 Comments
On April 3, Dr. Meghani notified Regional Council that Public Health had declared an outbreak at Post Inn Village in Oakville after we were advised that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. On April 5, Dr. Meghani notified Regional Council that Public Health had declared an outbreak at Allendale Long-Term Care Home in Milton after an employee also tested positive for COVID-19.
Communications to residents, families and staff occurred over the weekend.
These outbreaks follow the previous weeks’ outbreaks at Georgetown’s Mountainview and Amica retirement residences.
Outbreak management procedures are in place at all of these homes and residents are being closely monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Should symptoms arise, families will be contacted immediately.
We understand that this is a stressful time for the families of residents and we are dedicated to the health and well-being of all residents and staff.
Halton Region Public Health runs three accredited, non-profit long-term care homes: Allendale in Milton, Creek Way Village in Burlington and Post Inn Village in Oakville.
• If a resident starts to show symptoms of COVID-19, he/she will be isolated immediately.
• Halton Region has also been communicating with families of residents and all staff members about the current COVID-19 situation.
