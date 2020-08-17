Five new members of the OHF Board of Directors

Advertisement

The Oakville Hospital Foundation (OHF) announced the appointment of five new members to the Board of Directors — Stephanie Nourse, Thomas Jedrej, Anita Dharamshi, Elizabeth Galloway, and Gary S. Love. The new additions bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the table.

Stephanie Nourse

For more than 18 years, Stephanie Nourse (Dmytrow) has systematically built a career, a business and a stellar reputation on translating the complex needs of fortune 500 brands into successful campaigns that excite, educate and motivate its key players. With a strong belief that the agency is the custodian of the brand, she takes her role very seriously and demands only the very best from those around her.

An agency veteran, having held senior positions at many of Canada’s largest experiential shops, she has mastered the art of client service in every way. Stephanie’s wealth of brand experience includes work within the Automotive, Cannabis, Beverage Alcohol, CPG and Retail sectors. Stephanie currently sits as President and Chief Innovation Officer at the private boutique agency STEFF Inc.

Thomas Jedrej

An “Integrative Thinker” with 25 years of Wealth Planning expertise, Thomas is focused on providing comprehensive financial management and solutions to multi-generational family relationships, private foundations and charitable organizations.

Thomas has demonstrated a commitment to continuous education and has earned several professional designations. With particular interest in Board Governance, Thomas has completed the Governing for Nonprofit Excellence program through Harvard Business School and Directors Education Program at Institute of Corporate Directors. Currently, Thomas is finishing LL.M (Business Law) program at Osgoode Hall Law School and holds ICD.D designation.

As a passionate advocate of supporting our Communities, Thomas serves on The Arthritis Society National Board and chairs SickKids Foundation Professional Advisors Council. In 2018, Thomas successfully climbed Lobuche East (elev. 20,075′) in Himalayas supporting True Patriot Love Foundation.

Anita Dharamshi

As Managing Partner with the Sigma Group, Anita is responsible for all financial and administrative functions, overseeing the group’s finance, tax, regulatory and compliance needs. With an astute ability to balance risk and drive operational effectiveness, Anita has helped build the stable foundation that has enabled Sigma Group to expand beyond its technology roots into areas of Real Estate, Hospitality and Financing.

Prior to joining Sigma Group, Anita held a variety of senior leadership roles in the areas of operations, marketing and program management. As a serial entrepreneur at heart, she’s founded and successfully exited a variety of businesses including a Social Media Management Platform, an Online Dating Site, a Bridal Show and Magazine, and a White Label Telecommunications Company providing services to top Canadian retailers such as Hudson’s Bay.

Anita holds a Hons. B. Math degree from the University of Waterloo, with a major in Business Administration. Anita resides in Oakville with her husband and twin children. She spends her free time travelling and photographing unique architecture and design across the globe! Anita is also an avid foodie and enjoys exploring new restaurants and cuisines, both locally and abroad.

Elizabeth Galloway

Liz grew up in Oakville, and after leaving to attend Wilfrid Laurier University and start her career as a CPA at KPMG, she returned to raise her 3 children. Liz has over 20 years of experience in the Supply Chain & Logistics industry, most recently holding the position of CFO at SCI Group until 2018. In 2019, Liz started Elevate Finance, a professional services firm focused on finance consulting for major projects.

Liz is a passionate and collaborative leader, with extensive experience in the areas of strategy development, business planning, financial analysis, risk management and M&A. She enjoys skiing, playing tennis and travelling whenever possible. Liz has been a supporter of the Oakville Hospital for several years and is a committee member for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Run for the Cure events.

Gary S. Love

Gary is an experienced corporate executive with 33 years of business experience in financial management, operations, human resources, information systems, growth strategy and capital management. He is currently providing consulting services in corporate finance, risk management, and strategic growth andalso engaged in supporting community based not for-profit organizations.

From 2006 until his retirement in May 2017, Gary held the position of CFO of Shawcor Ltd, a TSX listed Canadian company that is a global leader in energy services. Gary’s interests include the pursuit of fitness through running and strength training, hiking, scuba diving, sailing, and travel photography.

