Food Assistance & Errand Programs in Oakville

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

There are a number of Regional food assistance and errand programs for those in need.

Good Neighbour Project – GTA

Good Neighbour Project has created a volunteer-based task force who are on standby to support vulnerable residents who require delivery assistance for supplies and groceries. Request assistance by calling 1-855-879-1919. Supports may be provided to those who are elderly, persons with disabilities, those who are in self-isolation or a single parent.

Food for Life is delivering packages of food and essential goods to residents with low-incomes who are self-isolating and/or cannot access food through other channels. Residents can phone: 905-635-1106, press 7, or email: goodfood@foodforlife.ca.

OakvilleReady and Faith and the Common Good are offering community-level assistance such as online/phone/text/messenger check-ins, information about what is ‘open’ in the community, and how to use technology to practice safe social distancing.

Contact by email: info@haltonenvironment.ca, or Twitter/Instagram: @henhere, or Facebook: Halton Environmental Network. HEN is engaged with faith-based organizations that may be able to assist with direct service provision such as grocery delivery.

Where possible, Kerr Street Mission may deliver bags of food to residents who are experiencing symptoms or otherwise at risk. Contact 905-845-7485 or admin@kerrstreet.com.

For residents looking for meal delivery, Oakville Meals on Wheels continues to operate.

Paid Food Assistance & Errand Providers

Oakville has a number of grocery delivery services available including Instacart, Grocery Gateway, Walmart, Amazon and PC Express (order online & pick-up at store service) and.

However, demand for these services is high and as such, some planning is required.

Volunteer Food Assistance & Errand Providers

There is also a local group of volunteers offering to shop for others, you can connect with them via there Facebook Group: Caremongering: Oakville Comes Together – COVID-19:

Halton Community Services Directory has a number of errand running services.

