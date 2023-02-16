Freezing rain warning in Oakville: Feb. 16, 2023

Kamoteus (A New Beginning) - Foter - CC BY Freezing Rain Alert, Oakville, Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning in Oakville and throughout Halton and the greater Toronto area for today, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Freezing rain is expected tonight and will likely continue before turning into light snow tomorrow morning, Friday, Feb. 17.

Environment Canada also warns of ice accretion of up to a few millimetres possible.

"A wintry mix of precipitation is expected beginning this evening, " says the weather statement.

"Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets. Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero."

"Freezing rain conditions may last through the evening and overnight hours in some areas before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by early Friday morning."

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will likely become icy and slippery. EC says to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information about today's storm is available online here.