Friday, January 3rd 2020 Events in Oakville

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Friday, January 3rd 2020? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing the third day of 2020!

Oakville Events: Friday, January 3rd 2020

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with the temperature reaching a high of 7.

Night-time: The clouds remain. There is a slight chance of snow and a low of plus 2.

Wind speed: 10 km/h with gusts reaching 20 km/h which creates a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 35 per cent.



Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Victorian Christmas: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Cardboard Creations: Oakville Public Library - 16 Mile: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm



Preschool Dance Party: Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge: 11:00 am - 11:30 am



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Joshua Creek Arenas: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Craft and Tour at the Oakville Museum: Erchless Estate: 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm



Holiday Swim: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm



Holiday Swim: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm



Craft and Tour at the Oakville Museum: Erchless Estate: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Georgetown Raiders: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Ron Baumber Band: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm



There are lots of events taking place on Friday, January 3rd 2020. Have fun planning your first day of the new year.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

