Front Steps Portraits supporting Oakville Fare Share Foodbank

Three days ago, Sarah Sims a local professional photographer started taking five minute Front Steps Portraits of Oakville residents. In just a few days she has already raised over $2,250.00, just slightly short of her $5,000 goal. Though – she will likely be raising a great deal more. (The originator of this project, Cara Soulia in Boston) has raised $15,000 for her charity in just 6 days!)

Here’s how it works

After your quick session, she will email you the digital file of your portrait. In exchange, Sarah asks you to make a good faith donation to Oakville Fare Share Foodbank .

She will be posting the Front Steps Portraits images on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #TheFrontStepsProject and #thefrontstepsprojectoakville

The purpose of this project is to bring us together when we might feel isolated. She aims to highlight the faces of our community during a time when we might not see them in passing at the grocery store, coffee shop, on the train or at the gym. Participating in this project is also an opportunity to step up to help those who need it most right now in Oakville.

Sarah will be taking images outside ONLY and from at least 10 feet away. Our session will be brief, likely just 5 minutes. This is not a typical get-dressed-up-and-pose-for-the-photographer session.

Want to stand outside in your pyjamas and slippers?

Sounds good to me. Kids in mismatched clothes but you’re thrilled they got dressed? Fantastic.

Wearing your bike gear because you’re headed off to ride a trail in the nice weather? Love it!

Be you.

To participate in the project, make a donation here to the Foodbank and register by clicking through to the sign up form.

About Sarah Sims

She is a professional photographer here in Oakville, who normally helps families celebrate the more joyous times of their lives through relaxed photos. Since Sarah can’t conduct her normal family photo sessions, she thought this was the next best thing.

