Frontline Workers at OTMH – THANK YOU!

Advertisement

This week, thousands of people in our community will be working remotely in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. But not our Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital frontline workers. Today, dedicated doctors, nurses, unit clerks, technologists, cleaners, pharmacists and hundreds of other staff are taking their role as essential workers seriously. To them, the health and safety of our community is their priority.

Last week we spoke to many donors to share information about our hospital’s efforts during this critical time. In return, we have been heartened to receive your support and encouragement. It truly means so much to all of us at OTMH to have you by our side.

We especially want to thank Longo’s for a $10,000 gift to OTMH to support our local caregivers who are working tirelessly for our community. This donation will have an immediate impact on our hospital, enabling our clinical staff to stay resilient and provide them with any resources they need to provide safe, world-class care to our patients and community. If you would like to join Longo’s and donate to these high priority needs, please visit OTMH COVID-19 Response Fund.

We are confident our clinical leaders will guide us through this crisis and are inspired to have the continued support of our generous community. We are privileged to be a part of this healthcare legacy.

Please be well and safe – and most importantly please follow the guidelines from Halton Region Public Health and the Ministry of Health

Remember, we are all in this together, and together, we can continue to contribute to the health of our community.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Mary McPherson, Oakville Hospital Foundation, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, OTMH COVID-19 Response Fund