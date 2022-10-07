Frost Warning for Oct. 7-8 in Oakville

× Expand Muffet via Foter.com - CC BY Winter Frost

A frost advisory is in effect for multiple areas across southern Ontario, including the town of Oakville and all of Halton region. The advisory is in place for tonight, Friday, October 7 and Saturday the 8th.

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Patchy frost is expected tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.