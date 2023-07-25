Generous donors are helping: can you?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Civitan Club of Oakville Oakville Farmer's Market

The Civitan Club of Oakville, which operates the Dorval Crossing Farmers' Market, has given a meaningful donation to help sustain Oakville News.

Pierce Lang Oakville News Team Just a few of the hard-working staffers at Oakville News

Civitan is dedicated to serving individual and community needs, with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities.

Writing to Oakville News publisher Nolan Machan, the Club attributed its gift to the importance of Oakville News to the community:

"We hope this modest offering will help to move your mission forward. We thank you sincerely for your work on behalf of countless social services organizations and providers here. You make our community a more fulsome, vibrant and supportive one."

