Genesis G90 – 2020 Edition – Automotive Review

A long time automobile enthusiast, and competitive race driver, Rainer Beltzner provides performance driving and racing instruction for Porsche, BMW, and Ferrari owners and clubs. He's been doing this for over 25 years. Often, Rainer is found driving/teaching on one of the Canadian Tire Motorsport, Shannonville or Watkins Glen tracks. During the “off-season”, Rainer spends his spare time driving and evaluating a broad range of vehicles. Follow Rainer on Twitter @redy2rol.

The Hyundai Genesis was introduced as an executive four door five passenger full sized luxury sedan. It came into the market in Canada late 2009 with two engine configurations – the 3.8L v6 (306hp) and the 4.6L V8 (375hp).

The Genesis received upgrades in 2010, 2012 and 2014 before a second-generation Genesis was released. In 2010, Hyundai introduced the luxury Equus as its new flagship at the New York Auto Show and it survived until 2016. The Genesis brand separated from Hyundai in 2015 creating Genesis Motor and in 2016 rebadging the car as the G80. Since then, Genesis Motor has:

Launched a second generation G80 in 2020

Launched a new G70 in 2017

Introduced the G90 as the replacement to the Equus in 2015 with a facelift in 2018

Launched the GV80 in 2020

2020 Genesis G90 – a car that wants for nothing

Since Genesis was introduced in 2009, it has always stood out as being well designed, reliable, and very comfortable. For 2020, the Genesis is available in three “sizes” with the G90 being the flagship of the fleet.

This year’s model has been redesigned with an eye catching massive new front grill, quad lamps, more luxury trim on the inside and an all-new 19” wheel design. It comes standard with a naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque matched with an 8-speed transmission. The 2019 model with a 3.3L V6 twin turbo is available by special order.

The Genesis G90 exemplifies a fully loaded executive level sedan that provides superb comfort for the driver as well as all passengers. AWD is standard and sensible for our climate. It competes directly with the Lexus LS500 and the Mercedes S-Class.

Driving this car is a joy.

The G90’s very rigid body combined with the adaptive suspension gives the driver a sense of full control over rougher roads and through corners. Braking is provided by ventilated front and rear disc brakes with balanced braking force for each wheel as the car is dynamically loaded. There is also the brake assist function to provide maximum braking force during panic stops.

The AWD system alters the torque distribution depending on the drive mode selected.

Eco: moves to RWD at over 20 kph.

Normal: the front to rear drive force distribution changes according to road and driving conditions (Straight line driving and acceleration Fr:42/Rr:58 all the way to Fr:5/Rr:95 when fuel economy logic kicks in).

Sport: varies constantly but generally for high speed straight driving Fr:45/Rr:55 and for high speed cornering Fr:10/Rr:90.

The three-drive mode setting change the chassis (suspension, steering, engine and AWD). There is also a custom mode. It allows the driver to configure their personal preferences for chassis adjustment.

Driver assistance and safety features

High beam assist

Driver attention warning

Forward collision-avoidance assist with lane change/oncoming (warns of vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist as well as oncoming traffic crossing lanes)

Lane follow assist

Adaptive cruise control

Highway auto curve zone slow down (navigation maps determines curve length and radius and reduces cruise control speed before the curve)

Blind spot collision avoidance assist (applies left or right front brake)

Blind spot view monitor (uses the side camera to display rear side view/blind spot in instrument cluster)

Safe exit assist (warns passengers of approaching vehicles)

Parking collision avoidance assist – rear (applies brakes after driver warning)

Multi view camera system

Rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist (applies brakes after driver warning)

Seats

Driver seating and comfort can be adjusted by the Smart Posture Care feature. The driver’s physical profile data is entered, and the system selects the most ergonomic seating position and adjusts the steering wheel, outside mirror and heads-up display position.

Rear passenger seat adjustment includes memory 12-way rear left seat and 14-way rear right seat.

All seats are heated and ventilated.

Interior

The interior of the G90 is exceptionally well finished with Nappa leather for seats and console, chrome plated switches, and wood trims. It is equipped with a Lexicon audio system with 17-speakers.

Connectivity

The Genesis Connect system works via a smartphone app and does the following:

Remote start

Pre-set HVAC settings, and seat/steering wheel heat

Vehicle locator

Google POI search

Emergency services

A 12.3” HD navigation system, wireless charge pad, full touchscreen, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration completes the technology features.

As with all vehicles, there are usually some design features that are just not intuitive. With the G90, my only complaint was with the center console drive selection lever that did not include a park setting – included as a separate switch to depress. Several times I found myself surprisingly moving in reverse gear as I assumed “park” was at the top of the drive select lever as is the tradition. However, it’s just a matter of getting used to this design, just the same as we get used to push button drive select on some cars.

Things to consider

Genesis has long had a strong and solid reputation for safety, reliability and style. We still have two of the original 2009 Genesis sedans in the family. They look as good and are just as comfortable now as they were in 2009.

The Genesis G90 is an absolutely delightful driving and luxurious executive sedan. It is more affordable than the competing Lexus and Mercedes models. There is very few things you can add as optional equipment, perhaps floor and trunk mats. At a price of $89,000, this car is one not to ignore.

Find more automotive reviews and insights in OakvilleNews.org or follow me R.G. Beltzner on Twitter @redy2rol.

