Glen Abbey Golf Course Update – December 2019

Allan Elgar is the councillor for Ward 4. Previously he was a founding president of Oakvillegreen, and held various management positions at Bell Canada. He was first elected to Oakville Town Council in 2000.

If ClubLink wins their motion heard by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on January 23, 2020, the Town of Oakville will not be able to proceed with its Court applications.

Advertisement

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT – formerly OMB) has determined that the 20-week Glen Abbey Golf Course development hearing will not proceed as scheduled on July 6, 2020.

The LPAT’s view is that the court proceedings between the Town of Oakville and ClubLink should be completed before the LPAT hearing takes place.

The LPAT scheduled a further Case Management Conference regarding the Glen Abbey Golf Course development applications on July 6 & 7th, 2020. At that time, it is anticipated that the scheduling of the hearing for the Glen Abbey Golf Course development will be revisited.

The Town of Oakville is asking the Court to make a declaration that the Glen Abbey Golf Course heritage designation by-law and other town instruments are legal and valid. This would allow the LPAT hearing to then proceed solely on the planning/heritage merits of the Glen Abbey Golf Course development. The Town of Oakville’s Court applications are scheduled to be heard by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice during the week of April 20, 2020.

A motion by ClubLink regarding the Town of Oakville’s Court applications will be heard by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on January 23, 2020. If ClubLink wins their motion, the Town of Oakville will not be able to proceed with its Court applications.

More Information about Glen Abbey Development

Oakville Council approved additional planning and conservation measures designed to conserve the cultural heritage value and attributes of the Glen Abbey Golf Course at its Planning and Development Council on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

These measures included specific official plan and zoning amendments, a Cultural Heritage Landscape Conservation Plan by-law, and a Cultural Heritage Landscape Conservation Plan for the Glen Abbey property. Staff also tabled proposed amendments to existing town site alteration, private tree protection and property standards by-laws with respect to cultural heritage landscapes and protected heritage properties. All of these measures have helped further the town’s implementation of the planning and cultural heritage studies that were undertaken while the town’s interim control by-law (ICB) restricted Glen Abbey to its existing uses. Court of Appeal for Ontario Documents Clublink v Town of Oakville, 2018 ONSC 7395

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

20/20, Allan Elgar, April 20 2020, ClubLink, Court of Appeal for Ontario, Glen Abbey Golf Course, January 23, July 6 2020, Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, LPAT, Ontario Superior Court of Justice