GO Train Collides with Tow-Truck in Oakville

On Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6:30 PM a west bound GO Train collided with a Tow Truck that was partially located on the train tracks at Burloak Drive and Wyecroft Road in Oakville. Burloak Drive was closed and GO indicated that service along the Lakeshore Road West Line from Union would stop at the Oakville GO station.

The train came to a safe stop and thankfully there were no injuries reported by any of the Go Train employees, the passengers on the train, or the tow truck driver and the people they were assisting.

Halton Regional Police Service were on scene working in collaboration with GO officials to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and determine the extent of any damage to the train. GO Transit officials also arranged for buses to assist with passengers getting to their intended destination.

The incident caused major delays and disruption to GO Train services at the time. Police worked diligently with GO officials in order to re-open the tracks. The Halton Regional Police tweeted that the Burloak Drive was re-opened at 9:41 PM. At 8:14 PM GO indicated that service would resume but riders could experience delays as well as cancellations.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825 4747 ext. 2210 or 2205.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

