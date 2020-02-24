Good, Cheap and Fast: Working with a Realtor

A Goodale Miller Team sales representative since 2004 Bronwen lives and breathes all things Oakville and real estate. Opinions expressed are simply that and she welcomes all feedback and opportunities for discussion.

Good, Cheap and Fast: You can only pick two.

I was in a group chat the other week with a client and a fellow colleague. The jokes abounded and we were all enjoying ourselves. Then the client dropped the dreaded Unicorn Request.

We’ve been getting it more and more of late. The client wanted excellent service; on that we could deliver. They wanted their home to be sold fast; with an agreed to strategy we could also deliver that. And lastly, they wanted a reduced service fee, aka they wanted this all for a cheap price.

Needless to say we were entering into dangerous waters. What next?

How were we to address such a serious conversation on a chat platform? As realtors we want to be with the times, but only to the extent that we don’t feel taken advantage of. Doesn’t every person want this?

So with that I was about to suggest that we set up a meeting when in came an image from my colleague:

Brilliant! I thought with a chuckle. The conversation moved on and we all agreed to meet later to discuss.

That night I got to thinking.

The image of the sign really said it all. I stopped feeling so frustrated, because it occurred to me that this must be an age-old story. My colleagues and I are by no means suffering through these conversations alone. This is not simply some real estate trend that will come and go.

Good, cheap and fast is the ultimate Unicorn Request. As consumers we have choices, but we’ll never get all three. Like the sign says, we can only pick two. A truth that is not likely to change anytime soon.

Read more articles by Bronwen Cockcroft on OakvilleNews.Org and follow her on Twitter @RealtorView.

