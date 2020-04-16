Government of Canada Covid-19 Update: April 16 2020

Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

Advertisement

The Government of Canada is taking significant and decisive action to support Canadians and businesses facing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. No Canadian should have to choose between protecting their health, putting food on the table, paying for their medication, or caring for a family member.

On April 15th, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is stepping up to better support those who need help by expanding the eligibility criteria to qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The expansion includes:

Seasonal workers

Those who recently exhausted Employment Insurance and are unable to find work

Those earning $1,000 or less per month.

As a recap to April 15th announcement, Parliament passed the COVID-19 Emergency Response Act on March 25th, enabling Canada’s Emergency Response Plan to be implemented to provide immediate financial assistance to workers, families, and businesses. The COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan includes, amongst many other initiatives, the CERB – a taxable benefit of $2,000 every four weeks for up to four months for eligible workers who have lost their income due to COVID-19. For more information about eligibility criterion for all programs under the COVID-19 Emergency Response Act, including the expanded eligibility for CERB, please visit: Apply for Canada Emergency Response Benefit

For the latest information on COVID-19, please visit Canada.ca/Coronavirus or call 1-833-784-4397. For my news updates, social media links, MP Services, and office contact information, please visit www.anitaanandmp.com.

We will continue to support Canadians during this difficult time. It remains critically important that we all stay home as much as possible and avoid all non-essential exposure to others to ensure that our healthcare systems can focus on those who need their help the most. My constituency office remains available at 905-338-2008 or anita.anand@parl.gc.ca should you have any concerns or questions.

As always, my thoughts are with our community.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Anita Anand, April 16 2020, Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Canada’s Emergency Response Plan, CERB Update, COVID-19 Emergency Response Act, COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan, Minister of Procurement, Oakville Federal Riding