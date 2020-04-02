Government of Canada COVID Update – April 2, 2020

Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve in our community and around the world, I am writing to provide you with the latest update on our Government’s response.

To support workers and their families, we have:

Launched the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to provide $2,000 per month to Canadians who don’t qualify for EI will have income support. Starting April 6, there will be a single portal available to assist Canadians with the application process.

to Canadians who don’t qualify for EI will have income support. there will be a single portal available to assist Canadians with the application process. Introduced the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to support businesses that are hardest hit by the pandemic, and protect the jobs Canadians depend on. The subsidy covers 75% of employee salaries, up to $847 per week , between March 15 th and June 6 th .

, between March 15 and June 6 . Allowed businesses to defer GST/HST payments, and customs duties until the end of June. For over 3.2 million businesses and self-employed Canadians, this measure will help provide them with the cash to continue operating.

Launched the new Canada Emergency Business Account to help provide up to $40,000 in interest-free loans to small businesses and not-for-profits.

We will do whatever it takes to support Canadians in this difficult time. Please stay home as much as possible – it is our duty to our neighbours and loved ones. My constituency office remains available at 905-338-2008 should you have any concerns or questions. As always, my thoughts are with our community as we fight COVID-19 together.

