Government of Canada COVID Update – April 2, 2020

By

Thursday, April 2, 2020 5:56 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Clem Sim

Minister Anita Anand

Minister Anita Anand

Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve in our community and around the world, I am writing to provide you with the latest update on our Government’s response.

To support workers and their families, we have:

 

  • Launched the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to provide $2,000 per month to Canadians who don’t qualify for EI will have income support. Starting April 6, there will be a single portal available to assist Canadians with the application process.
  • Introduced the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to support businesses that are hardest hit by the pandemic, and protect the jobs Canadians depend on. The subsidy covers 75% of employee salaries, up to $847 per week, between March 15th and June 6th.
  • Allowed businesses to defer GST/HST payments, and customs duties until the end of June. For over 3.2 million businesses and self-employed Canadians, this measure will help provide them with the cash to continue operating.
  • Launched the new Canada Emergency Business Account to help provide up to $40,000 in interest-free loans to small businesses and not-for-profits.

 

We will do whatever it takes to support Canadians in this difficult time. Please stay home as much as possible – it is our duty to our neighbours and loved ones. My constituency office remains available at 905-338-2008 should you have any concerns or questions.  As always, my thoughts are with our community as we fight COVID-19 together.

 

