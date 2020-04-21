Grasshopper Energy Donates KN95 Masks to the OTMH

Practicing safe physical distancing (2m) from left to right is Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford, Mary McPherson (CEO of Oakville Hospital Foundation), and Azeem M. Qureshi (CEO of Grasshoper Energy)

Damian Rostoski is the legislative assistant to Oakville's Member of Provincial Parliament Stephen Crawford, and president of the Ontario PC Campus Association.

In order to help health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital received a generous donation of 5,000 surgical masks and 1,000 KN95 masks from Grasshopper Energy. During these unprecedented times Ontarians are coming together to defeat this pandemic by awakening an incredible spirit of duty and volunteerism.

The chief concern is the health and safety of all residents and staff across the Town of Oakville. The global competition to secure critical personal protective equipment and medical supplies is fierce, yet the residents of Oakville and Ontario continue to locate the personal protective equipment needed to keep our frontline workers and patients safe.

“I sincerely appreciate Grasshopper Energy’s generous donation of needed personal protective equipment for our local hospital,” states Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford. “The Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has been engaging in tough work, sacrificing every day to help our community stay strong and healthy, which we deeply thank them for.”

“We must all do our part during this difficult time and this donation to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is reflective of our duty to protect our front line workers from COVID-19. We are in this together.” said Azeem M. Qureshi, founder and CEO of Grasshopper Energy.

This province is inspired by countless stories of those businesses and the people exemplifying the Ontario Spirit. We’re all in this together, and the Oakville community is determined to fight the spread of COVID-19.

We urge the business community to share their innovative ideas and capabilities to fight COVID-19 through our new portal Ontario Together.

To use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, or to stay up-to-date regarding Ontario’s actions on COVID-19, please visit: www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

If you have symptoms, please call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or call your local public health unit

About Grasshopper Energy

Grasshopper Energy is a leading global sustainable energy company founded in 2007 by Azeem M. Qureshi. The company focuses on the development, acquisition and long-term ownership of clean energy assets. Grasshopper has been the recipient of multiple national industry awards including Solar Innovator of the Year, Project Finance Innovator of the Year and Solar Developer of the Year.

