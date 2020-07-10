Greyhound is a Great War Hunt: Movie Review

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Tom Hanks has worn many hats in Hollywood, but with Greyhound, he’s wearing a new one. Not only is he the star, but despite his 40-year career in Hollywood, he’s also the screenwriter. And it’s not too bad.

With cinemas still closed after four months, we’re finally starting to see some of the high-quality programming once scheduled for the silver screen at home. While it’s sad we have to watch them on Apple’s new streaming service, it’s also a gift to have it be a good movie.

In February 1942, Cptn. Ernest Krause (Hanks) is commanding a US Navy ship leading a convoy of US soldiers and supplies to help the allies in World War 2. The trouble comes when a wolfpack of German U-Boats appear, chasing them across the Atlantic.

Not a single moment of the hour and a half is wasted – all but the first ten minutes is pure action. Once we get going, the suspense doesn’t stop until the credits roll.

This is the first movie I’ve seen in quarantine that truly belonged on the big screen. But like the navy men trapped on board the ships, there’s high stakes and an engaging threat like us, the audience, still stuck inside. Isn’t that a great metaphor for audiences as we end our fourth month of staying at home?

Character takes a clear back seat to the action we’re watching. Beyond Hanks’ main character, I couldn’t tell you another person’s name, nor tell most of the American navy officers apart.

Yet sweeping, oceanic shots in and out of the water, tense musical score and the CGI effects are the best elements. This is no Saving Private Ryan, but Hanks clearly knows how to ground a war movie. (Heck, Mr. Hanks can ground almost any movie.)

It’s Hanks’ first solo script, and by far his best

Technically, Hanks’ has also been a story author or co-screenwriter on the two films he’s directed, too. (Those are 1996’s That Thing You Do! and 2011’s Larry Crowne.) But with him solely as writer and actor, he’s more comfortable working with his strengths.

The screenplay is better for it, too. His directorial efforts are considerably weaker than his words both written and delivered on camera. Here? The story in Hanks’ screenplay is great, but the dialogue is slightly less so. The authenticity in the military jargon, however, is great.

The best scene comes halfway through when Cptn. Krause must choose between two requests for help: a warship that’s under threat of attack, or the survivors in the water from a ship that was just sunk.

Director Aaron Schneider is showing us war was as severe as the difficult choices it forced us to make. If you were the captain, and you had mere seconds to decide, what would you do?

Greyhound is not vitally unique or necessary, and it’s not the emotional whallop like January’s 1917 was. But it’s very well produced and it’s more often entertaining than not.

It’s a among the better film offerings while we wait for cinemas to come back. And if we could be seeing anyone’s new movie right now, Tom Hanks seems like a pretty good choice.

Greyhound

7 out of 10

14A, 1hr 31mins

War Drama Thriller.

Directed by Aaron Schneider.

Starring Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

Now available to stream on AppleTV+ for subscribers.

