The Halton District School Board penned a letter to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce this week. It criticizes a proposed hybrid school re-opening plan as it relates to K-6 students who need daytime supervision.

The government of Ontario released a provisional plan in June, for reopening schools. The plan outlined three options for how the province’s students will be able to attend school this September.

Depending on COVID-19 case levels, Ontario schools will follow one of three possible reopening strategies. These will be: a normal school day routine, a modified school day routine (or hybrid delivery system) and at home learning. Halton Board’s letter addresses issues in the modified school day or “hybrid” option.

Too little supervision

Halton’s criticisms focus on the fact that the hybrid delivery system would leave many children without any sort of supervision for much of the business week. A modified routine would limit class numbers to 15 students and most likely mean alternate weeks or days for attendance. This means a smaller group of students would meet every second day or second week. The board believes that this would leave some students out in the cold.

“The established childcare system is primarily based on care for preschool aged children. There is no care system available during regular working hours for school aged children,” the letter reads. Halton board points out that all children up to grade 6 need adult supervision, something that wouldn’t be guaranteed for each day under a hybrid model.

As the economy continues to open up, in Stage 3 and beyond into the fall, many parents will be at work and less available to supervise their kids during the day.

Halton board believes this will probably lead to parents exploring options outside of school for childcare. This could expose their kids to more people outside of the “school bubble,” and therefore heighten the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Learning quality

The letter goes on to say that the quality of education during the hybrid plan’s home time for students would be significantly worse.

“The government has stated that curriculum expectations will remain intact, but the reality is that these expectations will have to be met over half the previously allocated time,” the letter reads.

Parents will largely be back at work and teachers busy instructing the other half of the student body, so online learning may not be effective.

Heightened inequality

Further, Halton board claims that pursuing the hybrid model will be unfairly difficult for low-income families, worsening already present inequalities in the school system.

“There will be inequalities of access to lessons, to devices and to safe environments for students,” the board wrote. “This will disproportionately impact racialized, indigenous, socioeconomically disadvantaged families and students with special needs.”

Some of the board’s ideas are based on a report released by Sick Kids in June. The report recommends a daily schedule for school during COVID-19.

More funding, more space

Halton board concludes that the only way to effectively teach COVID-safe, small groups of children would be with an every day teaching plan. This means nothing that alternates day-to-day or week-to-week. The board goes on to suggest more funding to hire more teachers and find more class space in unused public buildings like libraries or community centres. This would allow appropriate supervision and physical distancing between students.

Kathy Proctor agrees. Proctor is the President of the Halton chapter of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

“We absolutely need more funding,” she says. Right now, class sizes range from 20-25 depending on the age group. “If you are supposed to have 25 students in your class, but you can really only have 15 and you’re going to have kids in school full time, it will require more funding to hire more teachers to bring those class sizes down and limit contact between them,” Proctor says.

Provincial response

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the province will be working as hard as it can to provide classes for the whole week during his daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

“Families want certainty when they go to work that they [students] are going to be there five days a week,” he said. “God forbid we go the other way and we get a second wave of this or a flu season or something goes off the tracks, you have to have a backup plan. Nothing is more important… with elementary, we have to make sure that the kids are back in the classroom five days a week,” he said.

Proctor believes that the letter was a good thing, that it was very needed. “I was very happy with the chair of our board and the letter she wrote,” Proctor says. “We need to fund education in a way that makes it safe for students.”

“I understand that this is expensive, but this is not business as usual. We need to make sure our students, our teachers and the staffs in our schools are safe and healthy.”

